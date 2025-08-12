US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Spot Rate Today – 12 August 2025

KARACHI – Foreign currencies witnessed slight changes in Pakistan’s open market on Tuesday, with the US dollar buying at Rs284.10 and selling at Rs285.60. Euro stood at Rs330.30 for buying and Rs332.30 for selling, while UK pound was quoted at Rs380.65 and Rs382.85.

UAE dirham priced at Rs77.40 for buying and Rs77.65 for selling, and the Saudi riyal traded at Rs75.60 and Rs75.90.

Australian dollar remains at Rs184.10 (buying) and Rs189.10 (selling), Canadian dollar at Rs205.10 and Rs210.10, and the Kuwaiti dinar at Rs918.45 and Rs926.55.