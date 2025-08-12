US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Spot Rate Today – 12 August 2025

8:56 am | Aug 12, 2025

KARACHI – Foreign currencies witnessed slight changes in Pakistan’s open market on Tuesday, with the US dollar buying at Rs284.10 and selling at Rs285.60. Euro stood at Rs330.30 for buying and Rs332.30 for selling, while UK pound was quoted at Rs380.65 and Rs382.85.

UAE dirham priced at Rs77.40 for buying and Rs77.65 for selling, and the Saudi riyal traded at Rs75.60 and Rs75.90.

Australian dollar remains at Rs184.10 (buying) and Rs189.10 (selling), Canadian dollar at Rs205.10 and Rs210.10, and the Kuwaiti dinar at Rs918.45 and Rs926.55.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 284.10 285.60
Euro EUR 330.30 332.30
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.65 382.85
UAE Dirham AED 77.40 77.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.60 75.90
Australian Dollar AUD 184.10 189.10
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.65 754.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.10 210.10
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.10 39.50
Danish Krone DKK 43.58 43.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.86 36.21
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 2.00
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 918.45 926.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.55 67.15
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.22 167.22
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.32 27.62
Omani Riyal OMR 736.30 738.80
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.25 77.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 219.10 224.10
Swedish Krona SEK 29.10 29.40
Swiss Franc CHF 348.50 351.25
Thai Baht THB 8.65 8.80
 
