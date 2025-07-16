Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Daily Updates – 16 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed slight losses as the price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs700 per tola to Rs359,000 whereas price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs600, closing at Rs307,784.
Pakistan Gold prices
|City
|per Tola
|10 Grams
|Karachi
|Rs359,000
|Rs307,784
|Islamabad
|Rs359,000
|Rs307,784
|Lahore
|Rs359,000
|Rs307,784
|Multan
|Rs359,000
|Rs307,784
|Peshawar
|Rs359,000
|Rs307,784
The latest dip comes after a strong performance earlier this week, when gold prices surged by Rs1,600 per tola to reach Rs359,700.
In the international market, gold prices also experienced a decline. The global rate was reported at $3,365 per ounce. Silver prices were not immune to the trend, with a decrease of Rs73 per tola, settling at Rs4,014.