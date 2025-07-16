Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Daily Updates – 16 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed slight losses as the price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs700 per tola to Rs359,000 whereas price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs600, closing at Rs307,784.

Pakistan Gold prices City per Tola 10 Grams Karachi Rs359,000 Rs307,784 Islamabad Rs359,000 Rs307,784 Lahore Rs359,000 Rs307,784 Multan Rs359,000 Rs307,784 Peshawar Rs359,000 Rs307,784

The latest dip comes after a strong performance earlier this week, when gold prices surged by Rs1,600 per tola to reach Rs359,700.

In the international market, gold prices also experienced a decline. The global rate was reported at $3,365 per ounce. Silver prices were not immune to the trend, with a decrease of Rs73 per tola, settling at Rs4,014.