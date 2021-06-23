Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 June 2021
10:25 AM | 23 Jun, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 111,800 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,850 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 87,8662 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 102,483 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Karachi
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Quetta
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Attock
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Multan
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
- TECNO to delight all fans with another Photowalk to Hunza Valley01:21 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
- Vaccination drive at Haier01:00 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan reports 930 new Covid cases, 39 deaths12:18 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
- Two dead, 17 injured in Lahore’s Johar Town explosion11:52 AM | 23 Jun, 2021
-
Jemima reacts to PM Imran's comment on women's dressing
09:40 AM | 23 Jun, 2021
- Molped announces Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç as brand ambassador!10:34 PM | 22 Jun, 2021
- TikToker who scammed Ertuğrul star gets bail09:42 PM | 22 Jun, 2021
- WCLA revives the lost culture of Kotwal in old Lahore07:20 PM | 22 Jun, 2021
-
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021