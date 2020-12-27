Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 December 2020
Web Desk
08:36 AM | 27 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 December 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,300 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,300 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 88,274 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 102,941 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,300 PKR 1,551
Karachi PKR 112,300 PKR 1,551
Islamabad PKR 112,300 PKR 1,551
Peshawar PKR 112,300 PKR 1,551
Quetta PKR 112,300 PKR 1,551
Sialkot PKR 112,300 PKR 1,551
Attock PKR 112,300 PKR 1,551
Gujranwala PKR 112,300 PKR 1,551
Jehlum PKR 112,300 PKR 1,551
Multan PKR 112,300 PKR 1,551
Bahawalpur PKR 112,300 PKR 1,551
Gujrat PKR 112,300 PKR 1,551
Nawabshah PKR 112,300 PKR 1,551
Chakwal PKR 112,300 PKR 1,551
Hyderabad PKR 112,300 PKR 1,551
Nowshehra PKR 112,300 PKR 1,551
Sargodha PKR 112,300 PKR 1,551
Faisalabad PKR 112,300 PKR 1,551
Mirpur PKR 112,300 PKR 1,551

