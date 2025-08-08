Lahore couple dies after falling from Akhbar Chowk flyover

LAHORE – An elderly couple lost their lives after falling from the Akbar Chowk flyover in Lahore.

Reports said the couple was traveling from Iqbal Town to their residence on Ferozepur Road when the tragedy struck.

The man, 65-year-old Sheikh Afzal, reportedly suffered a heart attack while descending the flyover, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle. The vehicle crashed into the boundary wall, and both Afzal and his 60-year-old wife, Abida Noor, fell off the flyover.

Abida Noor died on the spot, while Sheikh Afzal succumbed to his injuries during transportation to the hospital.

In separate traffic accidents across Lahore, five more people, including a woman, lost their lives.

At Shahkam Flyover, a motorcyclist was killed and two others injured after being hit by a car. In another incident at Canal Road near Shahkam Chowk, three people died and two were injured in a collision involving a car.

Police are investigating the causes of all the accidents. The series of fatalities has raised concerns over road safety and emergency response in the city.