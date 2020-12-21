Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 December 2020
Web Desk
08:40 AM | 21 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs113,600 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs97,400 at the opening of trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs89,283 with the price of a tola amounting to Rs104,133 at the opening of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 113,600 PKR 1,595
Karachi PKR 113,600 PKR 1,595
Islamabad PKR 113,600 PKR 1,595
Peshawar PKR 113,600 PKR 1,595
Quetta PKR 113,600 PKR 1,595
Sialkot PKR 113,600 PKR 1,595
Attock PKR 113,600 PKR 1,595
Gujranwala PKR 113,600 PKR 1,595
Jehlum PKR 113,600 PKR 1,595
Multan PKR 113,600 PKR 1,595
Bahawalpur PKR 113,600 PKR 1,595
Gujrat PKR 113,600 PKR 1,595
Nawabshah PKR 113,600 PKR 1,595
Chakwal PKR 113,600 PKR 1,595
Hyderabad PKR 113,600 PKR 1,595
Nowshehra PKR 113,600 PKR 1,595
Sargodha PKR 113,600 PKR 1,595
Faisalabad PKR 113,600 PKR 1,595
Mirpur PKR 113,600 PKR 1,595

