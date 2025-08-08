Gold prices in Pakistan increase again – Check rates on 8 Aug 2025

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan maintained their upward trend on Friday amid rising global prices.

All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said the price of 24 karat per tola gold surged by Rs500 to reach Rs362,700.

The prices of 10 grams increased by Rs428 to settle at Rs310,956, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat moved up by Rs392 to Rs285,053.

The bullion rates in international market also recorded upward trend as per ounce price surged by $5 to climb to $3,400.

Similarly, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver surged by Rs149 and Rs12 to Rs4,073 and Rs3,49, respectively.

A day earlier, 24-karat gold jumped by Rs2,900 per tola, bringing new rate to Rs362,200 while price of 10 grams of gold up by Rs2,487, now standing at Rs310,528.