How many hotels sell alcohol in Islamabad? New details revealed

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has officially disclosed details regarding the legal sale of alcohol in the capital’s hotels, confirming that five hotels in Islamabad have been granted permission to sell alcoholic beverages.

The information was presented in the National Assembly by the Ministry of Interior, following questions raised by lawmakers about alcohol licensing in the federal territory.

According to the ministry’s response, these hotels operate under L-2 licenses, which legally permit the sale of alcohol.

The fee for obtaining an L-2 license has been set at Rs. 500,000, while the annual renewal fee is Rs150,000.

The disclosure highlights the regulated framework under which alcohol is sold in Islamabad, primarily catering to non-Muslim residents and foreign nationals, as per the country’s existing laws.

While alcohol consumption is restricted for the Muslim population in Pakistan, specific laws and licensing systems remain in place for its controlled sale and distribution in designated areas and establishments.