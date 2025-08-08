Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market – US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Rate – 8 August

By Our Correspondent
8:34 am | Aug 8, 2025

Major foreign currencies record mixed movement against Pakistani Rupee in the open market mid week, with US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal holding firm positions.

According to market data, US Dollar was being bought at Rs283.9 and sold at Rs285.1, showing stability in its demand. Euro stood at Rs330.6 for buying and Rs332.7 for selling, while UK Pound Sterling remained most expensive among major currencies, trading between Rs378.80 and Rs381

UAE Dirham was available at Rs77.30 (buying) and Rs77.6 (selling), whereas Saudi Riyal traded at Rs75.55 and Rs75.9, respectively.

Currency
Buying
Selling
 Australian Dollar
184
189
 Canadian Dollar
205.5
210.5
 China Yuan
39.05
39.45
 Euro
330.60
332.70
 Japanese Yen
1.9075
2.0075
 Saudi Riyal
75.55
75.9
 U.A.E Dirham
77.3
77.6
 UK Pound Sterling
378.8
381
 US Dollar
283.9
285.1
Our Correspondent

