Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market – US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Rate – 8 August

Major foreign currencies record mixed movement against Pakistani Rupee in the open market mid week, with US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal holding firm positions.

According to market data, US Dollar was being bought at Rs283.9 and sold at Rs285.1, showing stability in its demand. Euro stood at Rs330.6 for buying and Rs332.7 for selling, while UK Pound Sterling remained most expensive among major currencies, trading between Rs378.80 and Rs381

UAE Dirham was available at Rs77.30 (buying) and Rs77.6 (selling), whereas Saudi Riyal traded at Rs75.55 and Rs75.9, respectively.