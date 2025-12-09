Pakistan–UK Security Alliance advances as high-level talks on fugitive handovers

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s visit to United Kingdom brings buzz in diplomatic circles as during highly significant tour, the country’s security czar held crucial meetings with Britain’s Home Secretary Alex Norris and the UK Deputy Foreign Minister for Pakistan & Afghanistan, Hamish Faulkner.

The core focus of these talks was the extradition of criminals and cooperation against narcotics networks, with both nations eyeing strong, joint measures.

Reports from Islamabad reveal that the two sides engaged in detailed and productive dialogue on the future of Pakistan–UK relations. Highlights of the discussions include. A faster and more effective extradition framework. Strong, coordinated counter-narcotics operations. Plans to boost bilateral cooperation to unprecedented levels.

During the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to deepen and strengthen its friendship with England. Both sides agreed that enhanced coordination on broad bilateral and regional issues is essential in the current geopolitical climate.

Sources believe these meetings may lay the groundwork for a new era of strong, strategic partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, especially in security and law-enforcement collaboration.