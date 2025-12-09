Imran Khan’s sisters stage sit-in near Adiala Jail after meeting denied

RAWALPINDI – The sisters of PTI Chairman Imran Khan were denied permission to meet, prompting them to stage a sit-in near the Factory checkpoint close to Adiala Jail.

The visiting hours at Adiala Jail ended, and Barrister Gohar and Imran Khan’s sisters were not allowed to meet.

The police stopped the sisters at the Factory checkpoint, where Aleema Khan instructed party workers to remain calm and gradually moved them back from the checkpoint.

She stated that they have no conflict with the police, calling them “our brothers” and praising their conduct. She emphasized that the workers were being moved back because women were present, noting that the police themselves were stressed.

Aleema Khan added that permission for visits has long been denied. She noted that during the last meeting, her sister had not engaged in any political discussion and questioned on whose orders Imran Khan was being held in solitary confinement. She said they had been coming for the past month specifically for this purpose.

Imran Khan’s sisters staged a sit-in near the Factory checkpoint close to Adiala Jail, joined by National Assembly members Junaid Akbar, Shahid Khattak, KP cabinet members Meena Khan, Shafee Jan, and other leaders.

The road to Adiala Jail remains blocked, and a heavy police presence is stationed at the Factory checkpoint.