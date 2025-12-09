IHC grants protective bail to YouTuber Rajab Butt, TikToker Nadeem Naniwala

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has granted protective bail to YouTuber Rajab Butt and TikToker Nadeem Naniwala in gambling app and cybercrime cases until tomorrow, ordering that they should not be arrested upon landing at Islamabad Airport.

Justice Inam Amin Minhas of the Islamabad High Court heard the protective bail petition in the gambling app and cybercrime cases.

The petitioners’ lawyer, Ahad Khokhar, appeared in court and stated that his clients wish to return to the country and face the cases.

He requested that they be granted protective bail to avoid arrest upon return and to appear before the trial court.

The court ordered that Rajab Butt and Nadeem Naniwala should not be arrested when they land at Islamabad Airport tomorrow and instructed them to appear before the Islamabad High Court.