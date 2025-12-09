Tiktoker Kashif Zameer Loses Rs1m As His Gold Turns Out Fake

Famous TikToker Kashif Zameer, known for his heavy gold chains and keeping a lion at home, not only discovered that his expensive gold was fake but also lost a large amount of Rs1 million.

Recently, Kashif Zameer appeared on a show hosted by actress, singer, and anchor Fizza Ali, where he stated that if anyone could prove that his gold was fake, he would pay Rs1 million.

During the live show, Fizza Ali called a jeweler to test the gold, who confirmed that it was indeed fake. The jeweler added that if anyone doubts his judgment, they could have the gold tested by any other jeweler, and if this proved wrong, he would pay Rs2 million.

It is worth noting that Kashif Zameer has previously made headlines on social media due to his controversial statements, lifestyle, and legal cases. He is also the owner of the Chaudhry Group of Companies Punjab, and his social media profiles feature photos with various politicians and other personalities.