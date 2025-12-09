Gold prices in Pakistan slide by Rs1,900 as global market dips

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down on Tuesday, tracking a fall in international markets.

As per the latest rates, the price of single tola of gold decreased by Rs1,900, closing at Rs441,862, while 10 grams of gold fell by Rs1,629 to Rs378,825.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Item Price Change New Price Gold (1 Tola) -1,900 441,862 Gold (10 grams) -1,629 378,825

On Monday, gold had recorded an increase of Rs1,600 per tola, reaching Rs443,762.

Globally, gold prices fell by $19, settling at $4,195 per ounce with a $20 premium. Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs6,102 per tola.