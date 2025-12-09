Gold prices in Pakistan slide by Rs1,900 as global market dips

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down on Tuesday, tracking a fall in international markets.
As per the latest rates, the price of single tola of gold decreased by Rs1,900, closing at Rs441,862, while 10 grams of gold fell by Rs1,629 to Rs378,825.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Item
|Price Change
|New Price
|Gold (1 Tola)
|-1,900
|441,862
|Gold (10 grams)
|-1,629
|378,825
On Monday, gold had recorded an increase of Rs1,600 per tola, reaching Rs443,762.
Globally, gold prices fell by $19, settling at $4,195 per ounce with a $20 premium. Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs6,102 per tola.
Gold ends week in Pakistan with Rs2,300 dip as Per Tola Rate slips to Rs442,162