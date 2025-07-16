Nine killed as Lahore reels under Heavy Rain; more showers expected today

LAHORE – Heavy monsoon rain and thunderstorm lashed Lahore on Tuesday evening, causing deaths, waterlogging in low lying areas, and power outages.

Rain in provincial capital not only triggered urban flooding but several infrastructure were also damaged. The rain began early in the morning and continued with intervals throughout the day and night, leaving several parts of the city submerged.

At least nine people died over night and six others were injured in multiple roof collapse incidents across the metrpolis.

Major roads, underpasses, and low-lying areas were flooded, causing severe traffic congestion. Commuters faced long delays as vehicles and motorcycles became stranded in stagnant water across key routes. In several localities, rainwater entered homes and shops, causing inconvenience to residents.

The downpour also led to power outages in various parts of the city. Dozens of electricity feeders operated by the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped due to rain and technical faults, leaving many neighborhoods without electricity for hours.

Lahore Weather Update

PMD said more rain is expected in Lahore today (Wednesday), and citizens are advised to stay alert, especially in low lying areas. A low-pressure area is affecting eastern parts of Punjab (Pakistan). Under influence of this weather system strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate central and upper parts during next 24 to 36 hours.

As per advsotr, rain and storm are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Taunsa, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Kot Addu and Layyah.

Emergency services remain on high alert as the city continues to deal with the aftermath of Tuesday’s downpour.