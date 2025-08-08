Sindh declares Holiday on 15th August for Chehlum Imam Hussain R.A

KARACHI – Sindh government on Friday announced two upcoming holidays for public, private, and educational institutions across the province.

According to notifications issued by the provincial government, all public and private schools in Sindh will remain closed on 15th August in observance of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA). Sindh Education Department confirmed the decision and circulated an official notification to relevant institutions.

The provincial government has declared a public holiday on 9th August to mark the Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. On this day, all Sindh government offices, as well as educational institutions, will remain closed.

These holidays are in line with the province’s tradition of observing significant religious and cultural events.