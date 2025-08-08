Modi skips Trump meeting over Pak Army Chief Asim Munir’s White House visit

NEW DELHI – Major diplomatic dent between India and the US as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flatly refused to meet US President Donald Trump after learning the White House hosted Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal General Asim Munir.

The snub came on the heels of a fiery 35-minute phone clash in June 2018, during which Modi rejected Trump’s self-proclaimed role as “peacemaker” between India and Pakistan, calling the ceasefire a direct deal between nuclear-armed Islamabad and New Delhi.

Fearing a surprise face-to-face with Asim Munir, Indian PM Modi ditched the Washington visit, citing a Croatia trip.

US President Donald Trump announced a combined 50% duty on imports from India, linking the measure to New Delhi’s oil trade with Russia.

Trump ruled out further trade talks with New Delhi until dispute is resolved, though he did not clarify whether this meant ending Ukraine war or addressing earlier tariff issues. US said latest measure is aimed at pressuring Moscow into a ceasefire, with India being Russia’s second-largest oil customer.

Trump had initially given Russia 50 days to agree to a ceasefire before imposing tougher penalties on all its oil buyers, later cutting the deadline to 12 days. The additional 25% tariff on India, announced Wednesday, will take effect on August 27.