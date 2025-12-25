World’s Coldest City Yakutsk freezes solid as temperature plunges to Record -56°C

SAINT PETERSBURG – Russian capital is currently facing historic cold wave as Siberian city of Yakutsk endures bone-chilling temperatures of minus 56 degrees Celsius, turning streets, buildings, and everything in between into a frozen landscape.

As per Russian Met Department, the feels-like temperature is even lower, making Yakutsk arguably the coldest place on Earth right now. While the city is no stranger to extreme cold, with temperatures of minus 40 degrees being typical—this winter has proven exceptionally harsh even by Siberian standards.

Met officials warned that temperatures could plummet further to minus 60 degrees Celsius, prompting the city’s 350,000 residents to take extraordinary precautions to survive the brutal cold.

Russian capital Moscow is not spared from the bone chilling weather. On night between December 23 and 24, temperatures dropped to frigid minus 15.7 degrees Celsius, marking coldest night of current winter. Russian Hydrometeorological Center reported that just a night earlier, the temperature plunged to minus 10.7 degrees Celsius, though it is expected to rise slightly in the coming nights.

As Moscow grapples with record-breaking frost, residents in both Siberia and Moscow are bracing for dangerously low temperatures, making survival a test of endurance against the harshest elements on the planet.