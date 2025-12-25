Afghan Taliban arrest man for shaving his beard in Herat

KABUL – A man was detained by the Afghan Taliban’s Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice for shaving his beard, which is prohibited under the group’s strict social regulations.

Afghan media reported that the incident took place in Heart city of western Afghanistan where Aminullah Azizi was arrested for shaving his beard.

This arrest is not the first of its kind in Herat, where similar incidents have occurred in the past. Local sources report that Taliban authorities have consistently imposed strict actions against individuals who violate rules concerning personal grooming, especially regarding the wearing of beards.

The Taliban has not issued any official statement regarding the reasons for this particular arrest or the charges against Azizi.

However, under the Taliban’s enforced regulations, men are prohibited from shaving their beards, and those who violate this directive face punishment.

Since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, the group has reimposed harsh social rules, drawing criticism from international organizations, including the United Nations and human rights groups, for violating basic freedoms and personal rights.