Pakistani-origin woman sentenced to 21 years for drug smuggling in UK

LONDON – A Pakistani-origin woman, Sidra Nosheen, has been sentenced to over 21 years in prison for her involvement in one of the largest drug smuggling operations in the UK.

The 34-year-old, who resided in Bradford, was found guilty of smuggling heroin from Pakistan to the UK as part of an organized criminal network.

In a raid on Nosheen’s home last year, authorities recovered over $10 million worth of drugs hidden in clothing, buckets, wallpaper, and bags.

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) confirmed that Nasheen was a key player in a network smuggling heroin across the country.

Investigations revealed that Nosheen was in regular contact with facilitators in Pakistan, as evidenced by hundreds of messages found on her phone. These messages detailed the logistics of drug shipments and distribution throughout the UK, as well as plans for transporting large quantities of heroin.

The NCA’s investigation further uncovered that Nosheen had distributed several kilograms of heroin in the UK, and at one point, she received £250,000 from a criminal group in Bradford. During court hearings, she admitted to importing and distributing heroin.

In sentencing, the judge noted that Nosheen, who appeared to live a modest life, was, in reality, a central figure in a large drug trafficking operation. The judge emphasized that Nosheen’s sole interest in her illegal activities was financial gain, without regard for the harm caused to society.

Sidra Nasheen has been sentenced to 21 and a half years in prison for her role in the operation. Upon completion of her sentence, she will also face deportation from the UK.