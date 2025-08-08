realme GT 7 Launched: The Flagship Killer with 7000mAh Battery, Dimensity 9400e, 120W Charging

realme has officially launched its ultimate flagship killer, the realme GT 7, in Pakistan, and it’s already making waves. realme GT 7 is priced at Rs199,999, while the GT 7 Dream Edition comes in at PKR 219,999. Engineered for next-level performance, the GT 7 Dream Edition brings together cutting-edge specs, a bold design, and game-changing battery technology, all packed into one sleek device.

At the heart of the GT 7 is the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor, offering ultra-fast processing, seamless multitasking, and improved energy efficiency. Whether you’re gaming, streaming, or working on the go, the GT 7 is built to handle it all without breaking a sweat.

But what truly sets the GT 7 apart is its massive 7000mAh Titan battery, an exclusive in its class and one of the largest ever offered in any smartphone. Paired with 120W fast charging, users can get hours of power in just minutes, a game-changer for those always on the move.

The standard GT 7 comes with up to 12GB + 12GB Dynamic RAM, while the Dream Edition features 16GB RAM, ensuring ultra-smooth, lag-free performance no matter how demanding the task.

In terms of durability, the realme GT 7 doesn’t disappoint. It boasts IP69 water and dust resistance, making it tough enough for every adventure, rain or shine.

Photography enthusiasts will love the camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front-facing selfie camera, perfect for capturing every angle in stunning detail.

The GT 7 also introduces the brand’s all-new Icesense design with a graphene structure for enhanced cooling and sleek aesthetics, keeping the device cool and stylish even under heavy load.

realme fans in Pakistan can pre-order the GT 7 exclusively on Daraz starting August 8. With limited stock available, the realme GT 7 (Rs199,999) and GT 7 Dream Edition (Rs219,999) offer flagship-level features and a design built for power users, redefining smartphone performance in the flagship segment.