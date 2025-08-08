Uk Minister Roshanara Ali Resigns Amid Uproar Over Rent Hike

UK Minister for Homelessness, Roshanara Ali, has resigned following intense public and political criticism over increasing the rent of her private property by £700 per month.

According to British media, 10 Downing Street confirmed in a statement that the minister’s resignation is linked to a matter involving one of her private properties.

Roshanara Ali, a British politician of Bangladeshi origin, stated that resigning was a difficult decision, but she did not want her personal matters to interfere with the important work of the government. She added, “I have always fully complied with legal requirements.”

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer praised Roshanara Ali’s service upon her resignation, acknowledging her effective work on the critical issue of homelessness. He expressed confidence that she would continue to serve her party and constituency.

It is worth noting that public sentiment was that a minister who raised rent excessively could not truly understand the pain of the homeless, and therefore, was unfit to serve in that role.