Goa Nightclub Fire kills over 2 dozen partygoers amid packed dance floor

GOA – A horrifying fire at a nightclub in Goa took lives of at least 25 people, leaving the coastal state in shock. The blaze broke out following a cylinder explosion at the popular Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora village, North Goa, located 25 kilometers from Panaji.

At the time of the incident, the club was packed with tourists and partygoers, with at least 100 people on the dance floor. Eyewitnesses termed scenes of panic and chaos as the fire spread rapidly. Many tried to escape downwards toward the kitchen, only to become trapped along with staff members.

Local recounted terrifying moments, saying that as soon as fire started, chaos erupted. We ran out and saw the entire structure engulfed in flames.

Authorities revealed that most of the victims were kitchen staff, including three women, while three to four tourists were also among the deceased. The majority of deaths were caused by suffocation as victims were trapped in the basement, while two succumbed to burns.

The nightclub, built partially with a temporary structure made of palm leaves, caught fire with alarming speed. The backwater location of the club and narrow access roads prevented fire brigade vehicles from reaching the site promptly, forcing tankers to be stationed roughly 400 meters away, delaying rescue efforts.

CM Pramod Sawant condemned incident, stating that the nightclub had violated fire safety regulations. He confirmed that an investigation has been ordered, and action will be taken against both the management and the officials who allowed the club to operate.

Local authorities added that the club was being run by Soru Luthra, who had a dispute with a partner. The Panchayat had previously inspected the property and found that the club lacked proper operating permissions. A demolition notice had been issued but was temporarily stayed.

BJP MLA Michael Lobo visited the site and assured that all nightclubs in the region would undergo fire safety audits to prevent such disasters in the future. The tragic incident has raised urgent questions about safety regulations, emergency preparedness, and accountability in Goa’s nightlife sector.