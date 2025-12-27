Over 1,300 flights canceled in US due to winter storm Devin

NEW YORK – Winter Storm Devin wreaked havoc on air travel in the United States, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays, particularly during the peak holiday season.

According to FlightAware, a flight tracking service, a total of 1,382 flights were cancelled, and 4,685 were delayed by Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of hazardous travel conditions, with heavy snowfall expected across the upper Great Lakes region and the storm moving northeastward.

Road conditions were described as dangerous, especially for those traveling after the holiday weekend. Additionally, there was a slight risk of flash flooding in southern California, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms near the coast.

In response to the storm, New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a winter storm warning and deployed city crews to clear snow from roads. Major airports in New York — John F. Kennedy, Newark Liberty International, and LaGuardia — warned passengers about possible delays or cancellations.

These airports experienced a significant number of the flight disruptions, with more than half of the cancellations and delays taking place at these locations.

New York and Chicago airports topped FlightAware’s “Misery Map,” a tracker of flight disruptions, with the New York area alone seeing 785 cancellations.

Among the airlines, JetBlue, Delta, and Republic Airways were the most affected, with hundreds of flights cancelled.