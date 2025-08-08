Pak security forces gun down 33 militants in major Anti-Terror Operation: ISPR

ZHOB – Pakistan’s security forces successfully thwarted large-scale infiltration attempt by heavily armed group of Khwarij militants linked to Indian-backed militant organization Fitna al Khwaraj, ISPR said.

In a statement, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said these militants were intercepted near Sambaza in Zhob District, along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

In swift and precise operation, Pakistani troops engaged militants with boldness and skill, eliminating 33 enemy combatants and dismantling their planned incursion. A substantial cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered from the scene.

After the engagement, a comprehensive sanitization operation is underway to ensure complete elimination of any remaining militants in the area.

Pakistan’s security forces reaffirm their unwavering resolve to defend nation’s frontiers and to eradicate the scourge of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country. This successful operation sends a strong message that attempts to destabilize Pakistan’s security will be met with decisive force.