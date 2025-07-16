Senior Tv Anchor Jasmeen Manzoor Badly Tortured By Her Husband

LAHORE – Senior Pakistani journalist and anchorperson Jasmeen Manzoor comes forward with horrific domestic violence claims as she shared visual evidence of abuse she endured, as disturbing revelations reignited conversations around women’s safety and justice in Pakistan.

Taking it to social media, Jasmeen showed her swollen eye, a visible injury believed to be the result of domestic assault. There are several snaps of her bruised face, taken from various angles, along with medical reports appearing to document the abuse. Jasmeen said she raised her voice earlier, her pleas went unheard.

In a post, she directly addressed those who defended her former husband, saying, “This is for those who supported a criminal. This is a gift from my ex-husband.” Another post said This is me . Yes, this is my story my life destroyed by violent man. I leave my justice to my Allah.

This is me . Yes this is my story my life destroyed by violent man. I leave my justice to my Allah pic.twitter.com/jZbwdnJ43u — Jasmeen Manzoor (@jasmeenmanzoor) July 15, 2025

She also tagged international media, writing “This story needs to be told. I’m a journalist from Pakistan. If this can happen to me, imagine what countless other women face daily without help.”

Jasmeen remained vocal on social media since the incident. On June 9, she made a post accusing a woman of contributing to the breakdown of her marriage. Later, on June 14, she announced a documentary on sexual harassment, urging other victims to come forward and share their stories.

The bold step of Pakistani working woman to share her trauma publicly drawn support from fellow journalists and civil society, while also raising important questions about the response to domestic violence cases, especially those involving public figures.