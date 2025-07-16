Goods worth millions gutted as fire breaks out in Lahore airport cargo area

LAHORE – A fire broke out in the cargo area of Lahore Airport on Tuesday night amid ongoing rainfall in the city, rescue officials confirmed.

Rescue officials said the blaze engulfed an entire cargo shed, prompting a swift response from emergency teams. Eight rescue vehicles, including fire trucks, were dispatched immediately to the scene.

Rescue firefighters managed to bring the fire under control after an intense operation lasting approximately one and a half hours.

While there were no reported casualties, the fire caused damage worth millions of rupees, destroying valuable goods stored in the facility.

The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and further investigation is underway.

Authorities have emphasized that safety protocols will be reviewed to prevent such incidents in the future, especially during adverse weather conditions.