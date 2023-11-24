Search

Pakistan

Islamabad court disposes of ‘unIslamic’ nikkah case against Imran, Bushra

06:07 PM | 24 Nov, 2023
Islamabad court disposes of ‘unIslamic’ nikkah case against Imran, Bushra
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – A district and session court in the federal capital on Friday disposed of a petition field against PTI Chairman Imran Khan over alleged un-Islamic nikkah with Bushra Bibi during her “Iddat” days. 

Civil Judge Qudratullah wrapped up the case after it was withdrawn by the petitioner. During today’s hearing, the petitioner said he wanted to take back the case due to some technical reasons. 

The judge approved the plea and disposed of the case against the former prime minister. 

In April this year, a petition seeking registration of a case has been filed against former prime minister Imran Khan for tying the knot with her third wife Bushra Bibi, when she was observing “Iddat” -- the time a woman goes into isolation after her husband dies or divorces her.

A citizen named Muhammad Hanif had approached the court and nominated Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and the state as parties, urging the court to file a case against the couple under section 496, which is related to a marriage ceremony fraudulently gone through without a lawful way and attracts imprisonment which may extend to seven years.

It all started with a story of an investigative journalist who claimed that the marriage of the PTI chairman with Bushra Maneka was performed at a time when the latter was observing iddah or “iddat”.

Did Imran Khan tie the knot with Bushra Bibi without waiting for her Iddat period?

