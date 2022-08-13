At least three killed, five injured in North Waziristan IED blast
Share
MIRAN SHAH – At least three persons were killed and five were wounded in a blast in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, local media reported Saturday.
The district administration told media outlets that the explosive device was installed in a motorcycle by the roadside, which resulted in the killing of three motorcyclists.
Security forces rushed to the blast site and cordoned off the area while further investigations are underway.
No terror outfit has so far taken the responsibility for the blast and neither has it been determined what sort of explosives were used, reports suggest.
Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in North ... 10:23 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Four soldiers embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on their military convoy in Mir Ali area of ...
The recent incident occurred days after four soldiers embraced martyrdom in suicide bombing in the same mountainous region.
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- LIVE: Imran Khan addressing ‘Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa’ in Lahore11:05 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
- #PehchaanKaRung a soul stirring DVC Starring renowned thespian ...10:42 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
- At least three killed, five injured in North Waziristan IED blast10:24 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
-
- PLTA Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis 2022: Double crown for ...09:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
- Dananeer reveals Kubra Khan is recovering from surgery08:30 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
- Hareem Shah hints at breakup in latest video09:29 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022