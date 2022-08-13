PehchaanKaRung a soul stirring campaign starring renowned thespian ‘Babar Ali’ launched by AKZONobel Pakistan to celebrate 75 Years of Independence

Azizan-e-watan main aik dunya ghoom aya hoon

Kabhi Roya hon, Kabhi Noh-e-bashar par muskuraya hoon

Mujhe Phoolon ki khwahish thi magar main zakham laya hoon

Mera Har Zakham Kehta hai, watam walon ko samjha do

Pakistan se bahir hamara kuch nahi hai Yaaro

Kuch Nahi !

For all Pakistanis over the globe, Independence Day is the point at which all feelings come hurrying through and everybody praises the event in their own exceptional manner. The whole nation is sprinkled with green and white. Not to overlook the country's 'Jazba' can be seen when the kids, adolescents and old gladly partaking in all exercises.

If there is one DVC that has truly stood out this Independence Day, it is surely one by ‘Dulux’ by AkzoNobel Pakistan. Proving its love for Pakistan, the brand has united people from all spheres of life under the chant of ‘#PehchaanKaRung to urge today's young generation to engage in a meaningful way in defining the country's fate.

AkzoNobel understands the significance of colour in our lives as a worldwide colour specialist. Dulux Paints has been an intrinsic part of every family's life in Pakistan for over five decades. Dulux's over 2,000 brilliant colours have been safeguarding the inside and outside of houses while also giving colour to the lives of families.

DVC #PehchaanKaRung starring Pakistan’s film icon ‘Babar Ali’ stresses that the country comes first and will always be the most important component of every Pakistani citizen's identity. The DVC, told through the eyes of a young architect, challenges today's youth (the intellectual capital of the country) to recognize their role and contribute to Pakistan's prosperity.

The state and society have a responsibility to the youth in the form of unshakeable trust for them to do their role to perfection. As citizens of a free country, our youth need the freedom to grow in whatever way they feel is best for their own and the country's future. Only constructive enforcement yields positive results.

Here is to hoping that this Independence Day we are able to embrace all the different colours that make us one beautiful nation. As Pakistan approaches its historic 75th year of independence, let us celebrate our identity as responsible citizens of Pakistan and contribute to our country's destiny.