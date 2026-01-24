JDW Sugar Mills eyes turning South Punjab into IT Powerhouse with Rs2Bn Investment

LAHORE – JDW Sugar Mills Limited announced groundbreaking Rs2 billion initiative set to transform South Punjab’s tech landscape.

The 36th Annual General Meeting was presided over by Group Director Finance Muhammad Rafique which was attended by senior management, shareholders, and company officials.

Amid approval of the company’s stellar financial performance for the year ending September 30, 2025, and a generous final cash dividend of Rs. 45 per share, the spotlight was firmly on the TICER project, South Punjab’s first state-of-the-art IT education institute.

TICER promises to provide South Punjab’s youth onto the global stage, offering cutting-edge training in modern IT skills and unlocking a wave of high-quality job opportunities. Company officials hailed the project as a “game-changer for the region,” signaling JDW Sugar Mills’ commitment not just to industry growth but nation-building through education and technology.

The meeting also saw the appointment of auditors for the upcoming financial year, while management emphasized JDW Sugar Mills’ ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, reinforcing the company’s vision of sustainable growth and community upliftment.