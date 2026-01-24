Pakistan, US join hands to crush Fake Visa Networks

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi met Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy, Natalie Baker, as the two discussed tougher enforcement and closer Pakistan-US coordination aimed at dismantling illegal immigration networks and strengthening border and document security.

Naqvi announced sweeping nationwide crackdown against individuals attempting to travel to America through illegal means, revealing that unlawful immigration has already dropped by 47 percent due to strict government action.

During the talks, both sides agreed to launch joint operation under comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOPs) to dismantle fake and fraudulent visa networks operating across Pakistan. He also warned that those involved in producing forged visas and documents would face uncompromising action, stressing that he was personally supervising the ongoing crackdown.

“There is zero tolerance for agent mafia,” the minister said, adding that individuals involved in human smuggling and document fraud deserved no mercy. He welcomed cooperation from the US in taking decisive action against members of these networks.

Naqvi also informed US official that Pakistani passports were being upgraded with state-of-the-art technology to make them foolproof and prevent identity fraud.

Natalie Baker said that United States attached special importance to its relationship with Pakistan, noting that Islamabad and Washington shared common priorities. She said that enhanced bilateral cooperation would further strengthen ties between Islamabad and Washington.

The meeting included detailed discussions on Pakistan-US ties, expanding collaboration in sectors of mutual interest, and concrete steps needed to curb illegal immigration. Both sides agreed to increase cooperation at all levels, particularly in training and capacity-building for law-enforcement agencies, including the police.