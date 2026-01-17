US Embassy shares update amid Visa Ban for Pakistanis; full details here

ISLAMABAD — US Embassy in Islamabad announced that Trump administration is suspending immigrant visa issuance, a dramatic crackdown targeting applicants from 75 countries.

The embassy clarified ban applies only to immigrant visas, not non-immigrant visas. Tourists, students, skilled workers, and their families are not affected by this policy, but millions of hopeful immigrants now face an uncertain future.

The embassy said Trump administration is focusing on protecting the American public by tightening screening and verification processes. The suspension begins on January 21 and will remain in place until new verification procedures are completed.

Earlier, State Department announced pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries whose migrants take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates. It said the freeze will remain active until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people.”

Since returning to power in January, President Trump has launched an unprecedented immigration crackdown. Federal agents have been deployed to major U.S. cities, leading to violent clashes with migrants and citizens.

State Department revealed it has revoked more than 100,000 visas since Trump took office. Visa screening has also become significantly stricter, with expanded social media checks and tougher vetting processes.

FULL LIST OF AFFECTED COUNTRIES

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Yemen.

In November, Trump vowed to “permanently pause” migration from all “Third World Countries”, following a shooting near the White House by an Afghan national that killed a National Guard member.