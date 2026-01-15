Why US suspended Pakistan’s Visa Processing despite friendly relations?

ISLAMABAD – United States suspended processing immigrant visas for scores of countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal. The move, which is set to take effect January 21, 2026, affects visas that allow permanent residency, but tourist, business, and student visas remain unaffected.

According to US State Department, consular officers have been instructed to stop all processing of immigration applications from these countries. While existing visas remain valid, new immigrant visas will not be issued until further notice. Dual nationals from non-banned countries are exempt.

The ban spans continents, targeting nations from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, and Central & South America.

United States maintained that the ban targets immigrants already relying on government aid. President Trump stressed self-sufficiency, stating immigrants must not become a financial burden on Americans. Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Piggott confirmed that the temporary suspension is to review the system and prevent abuse, ensuring public welfare is not exploited.

25 additional countries faced new visa rules, including mandatory bonds up to $15,000 for business and tourist visas. Most were African and Latin American nations, plus Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Security concerns have also played a role. Following an Afghan immigrant shooting in Washington, D.C., 19 countries faced immediate bans in November 2025, later expanded by five more.

Who Receives US Aid?

President Trump released a list showing immigrants receiving government aid:

Bhutan: 81.4%

Yemen: 75.2%

Somalia: 71.9%

Afghanistan: 68.1%

Pakistan: 40.2%

China: 32.9%

The inclusion of Pakistan left many stunned as ties between Islamabad and Washington recently improved, with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Field Marshal General Asim Munir met Trump, and South Asian nation even recommended Trump for Nobel Peace Prize.

Foreign Ministry is in contact with US authorities, hoping for quick restoration of visas. Pakistan will not stay on the list for long, suggesting a possible reversal after review. Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton speculated that Pakistan’s cooperation in Afghanistan could be a factor, implying strategic politics may have influenced the ban.

