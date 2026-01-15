Latest

Immigration, Pakistan

Why US suspended Pakistan’s Visa Processing despite friendly relations?

By Staff Reporter
1:17 pm | Jan 15, 2026
Why Us Suspended Pakistans Visa Processing Despite Friendly Relations

ISLAMABAD – United States suspended processing immigrant visas for scores of countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal. The move, which is set to take effect January 21, 2026, affects visas that allow permanent residency, but tourist, business, and student visas remain unaffected.

According to US State Department, consular officers have been instructed to stop all processing of immigration applications from these countries. While existing visas remain valid, new immigrant visas will not be issued until further notice. Dual nationals from non-banned countries are exempt.

The ban spans continents, targeting nations from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, and Central & South America.

United States maintained that the ban targets immigrants already relying on government aid. President Trump stressed self-sufficiency, stating immigrants must not become a financial burden on Americans. Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Piggott confirmed that the temporary suspension is to review the system and prevent abuse, ensuring public welfare is not exploited.

25 additional countries faced new visa rules, including mandatory bonds up to $15,000 for business and tourist visas. Most were African and Latin American nations, plus Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Security concerns have also played a role. Following an Afghan immigrant shooting in Washington, D.C., 19 countries faced immediate bans in November 2025, later expanded by five more.

Who Receives US Aid?

President Trump released a list showing immigrants receiving government aid:

  • Bhutan: 81.4%

  • Yemen: 75.2%

  • Somalia: 71.9%

  • Afghanistan: 68.1%

  • Pakistan: 40.2%

  • China: 32.9%

The inclusion of Pakistan left many stunned as ties between Islamabad and Washington recently improved, with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Field Marshal General Asim Munir met Trump, and South Asian nation even recommended Trump for Nobel Peace Prize.

Foreign Ministry is in contact with US authorities, hoping for quick restoration of visas. Pakistan will not stay on the list for long, suggesting a possible reversal after review. Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton speculated that Pakistan’s cooperation in Afghanistan could be a factor, implying strategic politics may have influenced the ban.

US Visa Freeze Countries

No. Country
1 Afghanistan
2 Albania
3 Algeria
4 Antigua and Barbuda
5 Armenia
6 Azerbaijan
7 Bahamas
8 Bangladesh
9 Barbados
10 Belarus
11 Belize
12 Bhutan
13 Bosnia
14 Brazil
15 Burma
16 Cambodia
17 Cameroon
18 Cape Verde
19 Colombia
20 Cote d’Ivoire
21 Cuba
22 Democratic Republic of the Congo
23 Dominica
24 Egypt
25 Eritrea
26 Ethiopia
27 Fiji
28 Gambia
29 Georgia
30 Ghana
31 Grenada
32 Guatemala
33 Guinea
34 Haiti
35 Iran
36 Iraq
37 Jamaica
38 Jordan
39 Kazakhstan
40 Kosovo
41 Kuwait
42 Kyrgyzstan
43 Laos
44 Lebanon
45 Liberia
46 Libya
47 Macedonia
48 Moldova
49 Mongolia
50 Montenegro
51 Morocco
52 Nepal
53 Nicaragua
54 Nigeria
55 Pakistan
56 Republic of the Congo
57 Russia
58 Rwanda
59 Saint Kitts and Nevis
60 Saint Lucia
61 Saint Vincent and Grenadines
62 Senegal
63 Sierra Leone
64 Somalia
65 South Sudan
66 Sudan
67 Syria
68 Tanzania
69 Thailand
70 Togo
71 Tunisia
72 Uganda
73 Uruguay
74 Uzbekistan

US Visa Freeze: Full List of Affected Countries Here

Staff Reporter

Related News

Search now