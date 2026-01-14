US Visa Freeze: Full List of Affected Countries Here

WASHINGTON – Major blow to US Visa applicants as State Department suspended processing of immigrant visas in one of most sweeping immigration restrictions in recent times.

US State Department confirmed that immigrant visa applications from 75 nations inluding Pakistan have been put on hold indefinitely, offering no timeline for when, or even if, the freeze will be ended. The suspension does not apply to tourist or business visas, but it effectively shuts down legal pathways to permanent residency for thousands of families.

US Visa Freeze Countries

No. Country 1 Afghanistan 2 Albania 3 Algeria 4 Antigua and Barbuda 5 Armenia 6 Azerbaijan 7 Bahamas 8 Bangladesh 9 Barbados 10 Belarus 11 Belize 12 Bhutan 13 Bosnia 14 Brazil 15 Burma 16 Cambodia 17 Cameroon 18 Cape Verde 19 Colombia 20 Cote d’Ivoire 21 Cuba 22 Democratic Republic of the Congo 23 Dominica 24 Egypt 25 Eritrea 26 Ethiopia 27 Fiji 28 Gambia 29 Georgia 30 Ghana 31 Grenada 32 Guatemala 33 Guinea 34 Haiti 35 Iran 36 Iraq 37 Jamaica 38 Jordan 39 Kazakhstan 40 Kosovo 41 Kuwait 42 Kyrgyzstan 43 Laos 44 Lebanon 45 Liberia 46 Libya 47 Macedonia 48 Moldova 49 Mongolia 50 Montenegro 51 Morocco 52 Nepal 53 Nicaragua 54 Nigeria 55 Pakistan 56 Republic of the Congo 57 Russia 58 Rwanda 59 Saint Kitts and Nevis 60 Saint Lucia 61 Saint Vincent and Grenadines 62 Senegal 63 Sierra Leone 64 Somalia 65 South Sudan 66 Sudan 67 Syria 68 Tanzania 69 Thailand 70 Togo 71 Tunisia 72 Uganda 73 Uruguay 74 Uzbekistan

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that the list spans adversaries and allies alike, including Somalia, Russia and Iran, as well as traditionally friendly nations such as Brazil, Egypt and Thailand. She disclosed the details in a post on X, linking to a Fox News report.

US Visa Update

The move fits squarely within Trump’s long-standing hardline stance on immigration, which he has repeatedly framed as a matter of national security and cultural identity. POTUs openly favored European migration while targeting immigrants from Africa and the Middle East, previously using inflammatory language about Somali communities and praising Scandinavian immigration as a preferred model.

The visa freeze comes amid an aggressive, wide-ranging enforcement surge. Earlier this week, the State Department announced it has revoked more than 100,000 visas since Trump’s return to the White House — the highest figure recorded in a single year. At the same time, the Department of Homeland Security reported that more than 605,000 people have been deported, while an additional 2.5 million left the country voluntarily.

The policy is said to improve immigration enforcement rather than foreign relations, the sheer scope of the suspension is expected to strain diplomatic ties and further narrow legal routes to permanent residence in the United States. Officials have also signaled expanded surveillance of visa applicants’ social media activity as part of an intensified vetting campaign.