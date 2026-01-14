Latest

US Visa Freeze: Full List of Affected Countries Here

By Staff Reporter
11:15 pm | Jan 14, 2026
WASHINGTON – Major blow to US Visa applicants as State Department suspended processing of immigrant visas in one of most sweeping immigration restrictions in recent times.

US State Department confirmed that immigrant visa applications from 75 nations inluding Pakistan have been put on hold indefinitely, offering no timeline for when, or even if, the freeze will be ended. The suspension does not apply to tourist or business visas, but it effectively shuts down legal pathways to permanent residency for thousands of families.

US Visa Freeze Countries

No. Country
1 Afghanistan
2 Albania
3 Algeria
4 Antigua and Barbuda
5 Armenia
6 Azerbaijan
7 Bahamas
8 Bangladesh
9 Barbados
10 Belarus
11 Belize
12 Bhutan
13 Bosnia
14 Brazil
15 Burma
16 Cambodia
17 Cameroon
18 Cape Verde
19 Colombia
20 Cote d’Ivoire
21 Cuba
22 Democratic Republic of the Congo
23 Dominica
24 Egypt
25 Eritrea
26 Ethiopia
27 Fiji
28 Gambia
29 Georgia
30 Ghana
31 Grenada
32 Guatemala
33 Guinea
34 Haiti
35 Iran
36 Iraq
37 Jamaica
38 Jordan
39 Kazakhstan
40 Kosovo
41 Kuwait
42 Kyrgyzstan
43 Laos
44 Lebanon
45 Liberia
46 Libya
47 Macedonia
48 Moldova
49 Mongolia
50 Montenegro
51 Morocco
52 Nepal
53 Nicaragua
54 Nigeria
55 Pakistan
56 Republic of the Congo
57 Russia
58 Rwanda
59 Saint Kitts and Nevis
60 Saint Lucia
61 Saint Vincent and Grenadines
62 Senegal
63 Sierra Leone
64 Somalia
65 South Sudan
66 Sudan
67 Syria
68 Tanzania
69 Thailand
70 Togo
71 Tunisia
72 Uganda
73 Uruguay
74 Uzbekistan

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that the list spans adversaries and allies alike, including Somalia, Russia and Iran, as well as traditionally friendly nations such as Brazil, Egypt and Thailand. She disclosed the details in a post on X, linking to a Fox News report.

US Visa Update

The move fits squarely within Trump’s long-standing hardline stance on immigration, which he has repeatedly framed as a matter of national security and cultural identity. POTUs openly favored European migration while targeting immigrants from Africa and the Middle East, previously using inflammatory language about Somali communities and praising Scandinavian immigration as a preferred model.

The visa freeze comes amid an aggressive, wide-ranging enforcement surge. Earlier this week, the State Department announced it has revoked more than 100,000 visas since Trump’s return to the White House — the highest figure recorded in a single year. At the same time, the Department of Homeland Security reported that more than 605,000 people have been deported, while an additional 2.5 million left the country voluntarily.

The policy is said to improve immigration enforcement rather than foreign relations, the sheer scope of the suspension is expected to strain diplomatic ties and further narrow legal routes to permanent residence in the United States. Officials have also signaled expanded surveillance of visa applicants’ social media activity as part of an intensified vetting campaign.

USA stops Visa Processing for 75 countries including Pakistan for indefinite period

