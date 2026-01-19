Pakistanis get major travel relief from UAE with Pre-Immigration Clearance

ISLAMABAD – Major relief for Pakistani travelers as Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates agree on a pre-immigration clearance system that will end long airport queues for Pakistanis.

Islamabad and Abu Dhabi decided to formally sign an agreement under which Pakistani citizens will no longer have to go through lengthy immigration procedures upon arrival in the UAE. According to the Ministry of Interior, all immigration formalities will be completed in Pakistan before departure.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and a UAE delegation led by Director General Customs and Port Security Ahmed bin Lahej Al Falasi. Mohsin Naqvi stated that once the system is implemented, Pakistani travelers will be able to exit UAE airports directly, similar to passengers arriving on domestic flights.

The new mechanism will be introduced as a pilot project, with the first phase starting from Karachi. While no launch date has been announced yet, officials confirmed that after the successful completion of the Karachi pilot, the system will be expanded to other cities across Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed hope that the initiative would simplify travel and significantly improve the overall experience for Pakistani passengers. The UAE delegation termed the move beneficial for both countries and assured full cooperation. Relevant authorities from both sides will remain in close coordination to finalize administrative and technical details.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Agha were also present at the meeting.

This major development comes at a time when Pakistani citizens have faced serious difficulties in obtaining UAE visas over the past year. In November 2025, Additional Secretary Interior Salman Chaudhry revealed that the UAE was not issuing visas to Pakistanis. He also informed the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights that Saudi Arabia and the UAE were just one step away from imposing restrictions on the Pakistani passport.

The pre-immigration clearance agreement is being seen as a major diplomatic breakthrough.