World’s Safest Airlines of 2026 revealed

By Staff Reporter
10:51 am | Jan 15, 2026
KARACHI – Airline Ratings revealed world’s safest airlines for 2026, evaluating 320 carriers on crew expertise, aircraft safety, and turbulence management. UAE-based Etihad takes top spot among full-service airlines, while HK Express leads the low-cost sector.

With tiny differences separating top contenders, the list highlights global leaders in aviation safety, from state-of-the-art fleets to accident-free records.”

Top Airlines 2026

Rank Airline
1 Etihad Airways
2 Cathay Pacific
3 Qantas
4 Qatar Airways
5 Emirates
6 Air New Zealand
7 Singapore Airlines
8 EVA Air
9 Virgin Australia
10 Korean Air
11 STARLUX Airlines
12 Turkish Airlines
13 Virgin Atlantic
14 ANA (All Nippon Airways)
15 Alaska Airlines
16 TAP Air Portugal
17 SAS (Scandinavian Airlines)
18 British Airways
19 Vietnam Airlines
20 Iberia
21 Lufthansa
22 Air Canada
23 Delta Air Lines
24 American Airlines
25 Fiji Airways

Sharon Patterson, CEO of Airline Ratings, revealed that the race for the top spots was razor-thin: the difference between the first 14 airlines was only 4 points, and the top 6 were separated by a mere 1.3 points. She stressed that these tiny gaps should never be taken as a mark of inferior safety, noting that accident rates, aircraft age, pilot training, and international safety audits were all factored in, along with an unprecedented focus on turbulence management this year.

Other standouts include STARLUX and Fiji Airways, with Singapore Airlines returning to the elite circle, proving that excellence in aviation safety knows no borders. HK Express reigns supreme for the second consecutive year, boasting a modern fleet, ultra-low accident rate, and stellar onboard safety audits.

All airlines on this exclusive 2026 list have participated in the IATA Turbulence Aware program or similar initiatives, and transparency in ESG and safety reporting is helping attract serious investment.

