Travel made faster as Karachi Airport cuts immigration clearance to One-Minute

KARACHI – Airport at Pakistan’s largest city Karachi witnessed another major update. With all 20 departure counters fully activated and new pre-departure clearance options in place, passengers are now moving through security quickly.

Jinnah International Airport activated all 20 immigration departure counters, officials confirmed on Saturday, a much-needed step aimed at streamlining passenger flow and minimizing the dreaded long queues, particularly during peak hours.

Deputy Director of Immigration Shehzad Akbar revealed that with all counters fully operational, the average clearance time has plummeted to just one minute per passenger, a massive relief for travelers facing time crunches. Adding another layer of convenience, a pre-departure clearance counter is now functional, allowing passengers to complete immigration formalities days before their flight, ensuring smoother, stress-free departures.

But the airport is not stopping there. Authorities disclosed plans for e-gates and a dedicated mobile application to make departures faster and more efficient than ever. Efforts by Airport Security Force (ASF) to restrict non-travelers from certain areas have also helped reduce congestion, while some domestic lounge counters are temporarily converted for international departures to give airlines extra boarding space during peak travel times.

All these measures are part of a broader push to modernize operations and elevate the passenger experience in Karachi. With both domestic and international travel on the rise, airport authorities are pulling out all stops—digital tools, crowd management, and full staffing—to keep the city’s main airport running smoothly.