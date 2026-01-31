Hundreds Offloaded at Pakistani Airports Amid Stern Crackdown

KARACHI – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said no passenger with incomplete or unverified travel documents will be allowed to leave Pakistan. The announcement comes as part of an intensified crackdown on illegal immigration and the misuse of visas, sending a clear warning to those attempting to exploit the system.

During high-profile visit to Karachi Airport on Saturday, Minister personally inspected immigration process, and met with passengers, and inquired about difficulties they face while traveling abroad. He directed authorities to make the process transparent, efficient, and fair, ensuring genuine travelers are not inconvenienced.

“Pakistan’s honor and dignity come first,” Naqvi made it clear, adding that the government will not allow anyone to tarnish the nation’s image. He warned that passengers attempting to travel with fake or incomplete documents will be stopped without exception.

The crackdown is response to rising concerns over illegal immigration, with multiple arrests of Pakistani and foreign nationals using forged documents in recent years. The government is also targeting individuals exploiting Saudi visas to extort money from citizens, a practice that authorities say damages Pakistan’s credibility and makes life difficult for legitimate travelers.

Interior Minister’s warning comes amid growing public complaints of passengers being offloaded at airports, including Lahore, despite holding valid visas. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) clarified that only those with suspicious or incomplete documents attempting to travel illegally are being stopped.

Official records reveal that nearly 2.9 million Pakistanis migrated abroad in the past three years, driven by low wages, lack of facilities, and rising private education costs.

FIA Lahore Director, Captain (Retired) Ali Zia, stated last November that social media propaganda falsely claims passengers are being offloaded for refusing to pay bribes. “We are only preventing those intending to work illegally or beg abroad, which harms Pakistan’s image,” he said.

So far this month, over 2,000 passengers have been offloaded from Lahore Airport alone amid crackdown.