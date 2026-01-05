Pre-Departure Desks rolled out across Pakistani airports amid Crackdown

KARACHI – Pakistani authorities are making all out efforts to ensure smooth immigration for nationals but complaints continue to climb higher due to newly introduced stern regulations. To streamline international travel and curb criminal networks, Pakistan’s Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced the immediate establishment of Pre-Departure Facilitation Desks by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) across all zonal offices nationwide.

In recent update, Naqvi explained that Pre-Departure Facilitation Desks are designed to guide travelers through immigration procedures and clearance, ensuring a hassle-free, smooth travel experience. Travelers can now get their documents checked before even reaching the airport, with services available in person, via helplines, and email. Complete details will also be available at airports, border crossings, and the FIA website.

“This initiative aims to provide international passengers with better facilities and make the travel process more transparent and effective,” Naqvi said.

The announcement comes after reports of multiple passengers being offloaded from flights at airports across Pakistan, highlighting the urgent need for improved pre-travel support.

On the same day, Naqvi visited FIA Karachi zone, chairing special meeting that reviewed the overall performance of the Karachi and South zones. Minister ordered full-scale crackdown on money laundering networks, warning that major launderers will face strict action and that the complete money trails of culprits will be exposed. He made it clear that Hundi and Hawala operations will no longer be tolerated, and enforcement will be impartial.

In strong stance against human trafficking, Naqvi instructed FIA officers to take decisive action against agents and mafias involved in sending people abroad under false employment promises, emphasizing that no leniency will be given.

He also voiced anger over counterfeit medicine trade, saying “Those involved in fake medicines are playing with human lives. All culprits in this vile trade must be immediately brought to justice.”

Naqvi pledged that human resources shortages in the FIA Karachi zone will be addressed as a priority, ensuring officers are fully equipped to enhance the agency’s reputation through effective performance.

During the briefing, it was revealed that in the past four months, 20 human smuggling agents have been arrested, while non-customs goods and narcotics worth Rs140 million have been seized. Additionally, a facilitation center for travelers has been established at Karachi Airport to further support international passengers.