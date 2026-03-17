Strait of Hormuz open for Pakistan as Iran confirms safe passage route

KARACHI – Iranian Consul General Akbar Issa Zadeh has said that the Strait of Hormuz remains open for Pakistani vessels.

In an interview with with a private TV channel, the Iranian consul general in Karachi stated that ships carrying crude oil or gas can pass through the Strait of Hormuz after coordinating with the Iranian government.

He added that vessels from Pakistan and several other countries are permitted to transit through the strait. However, he claimed that the waterway is closed only to the United States, Israel, and their allies.

The consul general further said that, apart from countries involved in aggression, the Strait of Hormuz remains open for international trade.

Bloomberg report noted that a Pakistani tanker recently passed through the Strait of Hormuz, indicating an Iran-approved route.

According to the report, the Pakistan-flagged vessel Karachi sailed on Sunday through a narrow channel between Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands, then continued along the coast towards the Gulf of Oman. The ship is carrying over 80 million litres of oil.

The tanker’s passage close to the Iranian coastline is being seen as a sign of a safer route. Bloomberg added that this reflects an informal Iranian marine traffic control system, suggesting that ships require Tehran’s approval to pass.

The report also stated that several countries, including India and Türkiye, have sought safe passage from Iran, while insurers and banks remain concerned over rising risks along the Iranian route.