MBBS final professional results announced, 90.87pc students pass

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences Lahore has announced the results of the MBBS Final Professional Annual Examinations 2025 on Thursday, showing an overall pass percentage of 90.87%.

A total of 5,125 students from 43 affiliated medical colleges appeared in the exams, out of which 4,657 passed while 454 failed.

According to the results, Aina Maryam from Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur secured first position by obtaining 1,329 marks. Fatima Altaf from Abwa Medical College Faisalabad stood second with 1,328 marks, while Aila Abrar from Gujranwala Medical College achieved third position with 1,315 marks.

The university stated that the results were compiled and issued just one day after the completion of practical examinations. The complete results are available on the UHS official website.

Officials said that the timely announcement of results will help graduating students in planning their professional careers more effectively.