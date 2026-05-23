Serial rapist arrested in Karachi for preying on multiple women via job scam

KARACHI – Police in Karachi’s Malir area detained a man accused of using social media job offers to lure and assault multiple women. Investigators said the suspect and his associates targeted victims through fake employment opportunities in the country’s financial capital.
Malir Investigation Police conducted an operation and arrested the main suspect, identified as Amir Ali, along with three alleged accomplices. Authorities say the group allegedly used fake job offers shared through social media platforms to lure victims.
SP Investigation Majida Parveen said preliminary investigations suggest the suspect may be linked to the assault of approximately 17 to 18 women. Police further claim that the accused is a repeat offender with prior involvement in robbery and sexual assault cases.
Officials also reported that during court proceedings, including an identification parade, one of the victims identified the primary suspect. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to gather evidence and determine the full extent of the alleged crimes.
Sexual violence against women remains one of social and legal challenge in Pakistan, with cases of rape, harassment, abduction, and domestic abuse reported across the country each year. Tens of thousands of cases of violence against women are reported over recent years, with sexual violence forming a significant portion of these complaints. Studies also suggest that a large number of women experience some form of physical or sexual abuse in their lifetime.
The sexual violence in Pakistan is a systemic issue rooted in social inequality, requiring sustained legal, institutional, and cultural reform.
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