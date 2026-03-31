Teen girl raped, murdered in front of disabled brother in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA – A 15-year-old girl was raped and murdered in front of her disabled brother in an area of Sheikhupura.

According to police, the girl named Minahil Batool was home alone caring for her brother while her family attended a wedding in Ferozwala.

Unknown assailants entered the house, sexually assaulted her, and killed her by slitting her throat before fleeing.

The family discovered her body upon returning home. Police have collected evidence and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Authorities are investigating the incident and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Earlier, an owner of a mobile phone repairing shop abducted a nurse and raped her in Kot Lakhpat area of Lahore.

Police stated that the suspect, identified as Usman, kidnapped the woman from Chungi Stop and took her to a flat in Shami Park, where he repeatedly assaulted her.

Investigations revealed that Usman had been tracking the nurse for two weeks, following her visit for mobile phone repairs. During her captivity, he reportedly threatened to kill her.

Kot Lakhpat police acted swiftly after receiving the complaint and arrested Usman from the Shami Park flat.