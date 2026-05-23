Riyan Wazir, daughter of ex-Ambassador Ayaz Wazir, dies in High-Speed Crash in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A tragic road accident near Parade Ground Metro Station claimed the life of Ryan Wazir, the daughter of former ambassador Ayaz Wazir.

According to sources, the fatal crash occurred when Suzuki Swift, traveling at high speed, suddenly went out of control and mounted footpath in a violent impact near the busy metro station area. The force of collision was fatal, with initial reports confirming that the woman driving the vehicle died instantly at the scene.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the site shortly after the incident. Authorities identified the vehicle as bearing registration number CB-214, which is registered under the name of Ayaz Khan, according to police sources. Emergency responders from Rescue teams carefully recovered the body and shifted it to PIMS Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Capital Law enforcement officials launched full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, including possible causes of overspeeding and loss of control, as questions emerge over how the vehicle veered onto the pedestrian walkway in such a busy area.