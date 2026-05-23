Us Green Card Process Revised As New Rules Require Applicants To Apply From Abroad

US governement revised changes to Green Card process that affect how immigrants apply for US permanent residency. Under the new policy, most applicants will generally be required to leave the United States and apply from their home countries through US consulates, instead of completing the process while staying in America.

Most applicants for US permanent residency will now be required to leave the country and apply from abroad. Officials stated that individuals seeking Green Cards will generally no longer be able to complete the process while staying inside the United States, and instead must return to their home countries and apply for immigrant visas through US consulates.

The move is being described as part of a broader effort to sharply restrict legal immigration, with authorities saying the changes will have far-reaching consequences for millions of people.

The new guidelines also extend to a wide category of non-immigrants, including international students, temporary workers, and tourists. These groups will be directly affected, as most will now be required to exit the US before applying for a Green Card. Only in rare and exceptional circumstances will applicants be allowed to adjust their status while remaining in the country.

US immigration officials warned that the policy could impact students, visitors, and temporary visa holders, even those sponsored by US citizen spouses or employers, forcing them to leave the country before starting the permanent residency process. For many, returning home could also mean losing the ability to come back, especially given existing restrictions.

As of now, citizens from 39 countries, particularly across Africa and Asia, already face travel restrictions or outright bans under President Donald Trump’s national security-based travel policy. In addition, immigrant visa processing has been suspended for citizens of 75 countries, with authorities arguing that these applicants could become an economic burden.

The policy also raises concerns for individuals who overstayed their visas in the US. Those who leave the country may face a 10-year re-entry ban, further complicating their chances of returning legally.

Michael Valverde, a senior US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) official who has served under both Republican and Democratic administrations, said the decision would “affect millions of families and employers every year.” He described it as “an extraordinary step that will significantly restrict legal immigration in the US,” adding that even those who followed all rules are now facing deep uncertainty.

While the full list of exemptions has not been clearly outlined, the policy memo indicates that certain groups will still be allowed to apply from within the US. These include dual-intent visa holders such as H-1B skilled workers, as well as refugees and asylum seekers.