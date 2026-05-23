Man offloaded at Karachi airport over asylum, homosexuality material in phone

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration wing at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi Airport has offloaded a suspicious passenger bound for Sri Lanka after material related to political asylum and homosexuality in Australia was discovered in his phone.

The suspect has been handed him over to the FIA’s AHTC unit for further legal proceedings.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the initial investigation revealed that the passenger, identified as Nadeem Abbas from Gujranwala, had previously attempted to reach Europe via Iran in 2019 but was arrested by Greek authorities and returned to Turkey. In 2022, he was also deported from the Maldives.

During a mobile phone examination, material related to political asylum and homosexuality in Australia was discovered.

Abbas reportedly admitted to paying Rs4 million to an Australian citizen, Steven Christopher, in connection with these matters.

Abbas further claimed that the Australian national visited Pakistan in April 2026, and the two allegedly reached an agreement concerning a same-sex marriage.

The FIA has offloaded Abbas for further legal action at AHTC Karachi, and investigations are ongoing.