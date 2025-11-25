Pakistanis can now Apply for Australian Visas easily with new Mobile Facility

ISLAMABAD – Australian authorities rolled out new, convenient facilities for Pakistanis applying for visas, effective immediately. Applicants can now submit passport details and biometrics directly through their mobile phones, simplifying the process like never before.

Australian High Commissioner Tim Kane said that now these details can be easily submitted via Australian Immigration app, making the visa process faster and more accessible for applicants across Pakistan.

To secure Australian visa, applicants must first determine the purpose of their visit. Australia offers a variety of visas, including visit, study, business, medical, and family visit visas, catering to diverse needs.

Applicants are required to carefully read and complete 13-page visa form, ensuring all information is accurate, complete, and consistent. Along with the form, applicants must also submit all supporting documents, including passport, a national identity card, bank statements, reason for travel, and any other relevant documents.

Australia welcomes millions of legal visitors every year, and this new initiative aims to make the visa process smoother, faster, and more efficient for Pakistani travelers.

With this innovative step, Australia has made it easier than ever for Pakistanis to explore opportunities for travel, study, business, or family visits in one of the world’s most sought-after destinations.