Ishaq Dar, Wang Yi stress Pakistan-China friendship key to regional stability

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi have described the Pakistan–China relationship as essential for regional peace and stability during the 7th Pakistan–China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue held in Beijing on Sunday.

Ishaq Dar arrived in Beijing on Saturday at the invitation of Wang Yi to co-chair the dialogue. According to the Foreign Office (FO), both leaders underscored the importance of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and reaffirmed that strong Pakistan–China ties contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity for both countries and the wider region.

The two sides agreed to strengthen coordination at bilateral as well as multilateral platforms. They reviewed the full scope of bilateral relations and exchanged views on key regional and global matters, including CPEC, trade cooperation, multilateral engagement, and people-to-people links.

Both foreign ministers also agreed to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan–China diplomatic relations. In this regard, Dar and Wang jointly unveiled the official logo for the anniversary, formally launching year-long celebrations to commemorate the milestone.

The previous round of the strategic dialogue was held in Islamabad in August, during which China reaffirmed its commitment to working with Pakistan for regional development and stability.

High-level engagements

During his visit, Dar also held meetings with senior Chinese officials, including Executive Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. Both sides reiterated their resolve to further deepen the all-weather strategic partnership. The Chinese leader acknowledged Pakistan’s consistent support for China on core issues and emphasized using the 75th anniversary as an opportunity to shape a forward-looking vision for cooperation, particularly under CPEC. Vice Premier Ding also conveyed New Year greetings to Pakistan’s leadership and people.

In another meeting, Dar met Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China. Dar congratulated him on the successful 4th Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the steady progress of bilateral relations and reviewed party-to-party exchanges, regional developments, and ongoing CPEC projects, while agreeing to commemorate the 75th anniversary in a meaningful manner.

Dar was received in Beijing by China’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, along with Pakistan’s ambassador to China and officials from the Pakistani Embassy.

75 years of diplomatic relations

In addition to the strategic dialogue, Dar is attending events marking the start of the 75th year of Pakistan–China diplomatic relations. The Foreign Office said the strategic dialogue remains the highest consultative forum between the two countries, offering a structured platform to assess bilateral cooperation and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The visit reflects the shared commitment of Pakistan and China to expand their partnership and jointly promote regional peace, stability, and sustainable development.