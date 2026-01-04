Balochistan imposes Section 144 until Jan 31

QUETTA – The government of Balochistan has imposed a ban under Section 144 until January 31 on the display and use of weapons and double riding on motorcycles, in order to maintain law and order across the province and address security concerns.

According to the Balochistan Home Department, due to security threats, Section 144 will also prohibit the following throughout the province: the display or use of weapons, double riding on motorcycles, use of tinted/blackened vehicle windows, movement of unregistered motorcycles, gatherings of five or more people, processions or rallies, and the use of mufflers or masks to cover faces in public places.